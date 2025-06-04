Massive crowds in Bengaluru welcome RCB's historic homecoming, heavy traffic around Chinnaswamy stadum. Watch

Bengaluru came to a standstill on Tuesday afternoon as thousands of fans lined up across major roads to welcome Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after their historic IPL 2025 title win—ending an 18-year-long wait for the coveted trophy. The celebratory mood, which kicked off the previous night after the final match, spilled into the day as the team arrived in the city to a rousing reception. RCB team is in Bengaluru to celebrate the win with the fans.

RCB slogans all-over Bengaluru

The city roads between HAL Airport and Vidhana Soudha were packed with fans waving flags, holding up posters, and cheering for their cricketing heroes. The RCB team bus, escorted by police, moved slowly through the sea of supporters, as chants of “RCB! RCB!” echoed through central Bengaluru. Jubilant fans turned up in huge numbers to catch a glimpse of their favourite players, especially Virat Kohli, who received thunderous applause wherever the bus passed.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar personally received the team at HAL Airport. He greeted the players warmly and hugged Virat Kohli, congratulating him on leading the team to its first IPL title. The Karnataka government had earlier planned a grand felicitation ceremony followed by a victory parade through the heart of the city.

However, much to the disappointment of fans, Bengaluru Police cancelled the originally scheduled open-top bus parade from Vidhana Soudha to M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, citing traffic and security concerns. Despite the change, the excitement among supporters remained undeterred, and large crowds continued to gather around Chinnaswamy Stadium through the afternoon, causing traffic congestion across key junctions in the central business district.

Social media platforms were flooded with photos and videos of the team’s return, with many users calling it a "homecoming like never before." One fan posted a clip from MG Road and captioned it, “RCB. MG Road. Bengaluru. Homecoming.”

RCB later clarified that a victory parade would still take place at 5 PM, urging fans to adhere to traffic regulations and cooperate with authorities. The players are expected to greet their supporters inside the stadium later in the evening, extending the city-wide celebrations into the night.