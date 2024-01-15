More than 50 domestic flights from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport were delayed on Sunday, due to bad weather conditions across the country. The long delays frustrated passengers as they were stuck in the airport for long hours. More than 50 flights delayed at Bengaluru airport due to bad weather conditions

Also Read - Fog in Delhi: 10 flights diverted, 20 cancelled, 400+ delayed

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

According to reports, a few flights to Goa, Delhi, Varanasi, Mumbai, Prayagraj and Vijayawada were cancelled due to foggy weather. Indigo, Akasa Air, and Air India flights were among the delayed flights and Bengaluru Airport’s Terminal 1 observed a chaotic situation.

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey took to social media and expressed his displeasure with the airline's management. He took to social media and wrote, “Absolute pandemonium with flights across airlines here at Bengaluru airport! Are airlines accountable for the mess they are leaving paying passengers in or no?! What are we supposed to do?! Shame!”

Several other passengers expressed their ordeal on social media about the flight delays and complained that airline staff did not address their queries. A few reports said the flights are also running late on Monday morning.

Indigo said that the delays are also due to the late arrival of incoming flights. “We completely understand the discomfort and it was never our intent, however, we are facing consequential delay due to the late arrival of the incoming flight owing to operational reasons,” it said.

Not just in Bengaluru, but many flights from Delhi were also delayed due to thick fog across the northern part of the country. Though there was no official confirmation about the number of delayed flights, Delhi airport’s website showed around 200 flights were delayed throughout the day. The website also showed at least ten cancellations.

Even trains are running late in many parts of the country due to extreme weather conditions leading to low visibility, especially in North India. The delays and halts are expected to continue for a few days.