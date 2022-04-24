Mysuru: Amid Ramadan, Muslim neighbours carry out last rites of Hindu woman
At a time when news about communal flare-ups dominate headlines, an incident of communal harmony was observed in Mysuru in Karnataka. Muslim neighbours of a 60-year-old Hindu woman carried out her funeral rites according to Hindu customs on Friday. She is survived by her husband and son. Realising that there weren’t too many attendees, 50-60 of her neighbours decided to shoulder her bier and assist the family with the final rites.
Tanveer Pasha, a social activist told The New Indian Express: “Jayakka lived most of her life in this area. Hers was the only Hindu family here, but we all shared a great bond. We celebrated the festivals, family occasions together. When we heard about her sudden demise, we were shocked and the best we could do was to lend our shoulder to carry the bier and give her a dignified farewell and assist the family in their darkest hour.”
Muslims neighbours, who were observing Ramadan took part in her final journey.
The state has seen a host of issues which have given rise to communal tensions in the recent past including the hijab row over student’s uniforms, attacks on meat sellers and other communally-coloured incidents.
-
#HTCityCheers23: 23 items to tick off your South Campus checklist
When you think of the South Campus area, one thinks of the pubs and clubs, lounges and shopping malls but there is more to it than meets the eye. Here we have a list of 23 things that one shouldn't miss. The lake, which forms a part of the moat, was once open for boat rides, too. Art Faculty of the South Campus is as serene as the one in the North Campus.
-
MBA grad who stole over 60 cars moved to Hyderabad from Bengaluru
An interstate car thief who had stolen over 60 cars, Satyendra Singh Shekhawat was finally arrested and moved to Hyderabad from Bengaluru on a prisoner transit. He was arrested last month in Jaipur, his native place and brought to Bengaluru. Reminiscent of the “Pontiac Bandit” Doug Judy in Brookly Nine-Nine, Shekhawat not only stole five cars in Hyderabad but also taunted cops with messages like: “Catch me if you can.”
-
Central Railway mega block today, local train services to be hit on these routes
Suburban rail services under Mumbai's Central Railway zone will be affected for several hours on Sunday as CR is scheduled to carry out a mega block for engineering and maintenance works. Various city-based railway zones, which oversee the operations of the Mumbai Local network, routinely carry out maintenance works under their respective jurisdictions; these are called 'blocks' and are routinely undertaken on Sundays.
-
Karnataka CM asserts on creating right kind of value system in society
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that creating the right kind of value system in society is the need of the current times. He was addressing the 20th Biennial State Level Conference of Judicial Officers. The Chief Minister emphasised the need to use technology and digitisation in judiciary in keeping with the changing times. Artificial Intelligence could be very handy in delivering judicious verdicts, he added.
-
Manipur media outlets decide to boycott news related to state govt, BJP
The media outlets in Manipur resolved to boycott news related to the state government and the Bharatiya Janata Party over the non-clearance of advertisement bills with effect from April 24 “till the pending bills are paid or an understanding has been entered with the parties concerned,” according to a joint statement by publishers and journalists' unions.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics