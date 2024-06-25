Nandini milk packet to get costlier by 2. Karnataka CM insists ‘no increase’

Following the opposition's criticism over the hike in Nandini milk packet rates, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday clarified that the ₹2 increase from Wednesday is due to an increase in volume per packet. Customers at a Nandini milk shop in Bengaluru.(PTI)

Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) announced the price increase along with an increase in the quantity of milk by 50 ml in its half and one-litre packets.

Why Nandini milk price is being increased?

KMF explained that due to the current harvest season, milk storage in district milk unions has risen to nearly one crore litres. As a result, each packet's price is being increased by ₹2, with an additional 50 ml of milk included for both half-litre and one-litre packets.

Currently, a 500 ml toned milk packet costs ₹22, which will now be 550 ml and cost ₹24. Similarly, the one-litre packet will now be 1,050 ml and cost ₹44, up from ₹42.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah said there is no increase in the per unit price of milk, just a proportional price rise due to the added volume.

Siddaramaiah said that milk production in the state has increased by 15 per cent compared to last year, reaching nearly one crore litres per day. "To handle this increased production and ensure it is beneficial for both farmers and consumers, KMF has made this decision," CM said.

Opposition attack government

The opposition attacked the government for the milk price hike, which came shortly after a fuel price increase. Opposition leader R Ashoka and BJP Karnataka unit president B Y Vijayendra accused the Congress government of burdening the poor and middle class with these hikes. Janata Dal (Secular) also criticised the move, alleging that the price rise is linked to funding the government's schemes.

However, CM defended that "we implemented a Rs. 3 increase (earlier) in the milk price, directing the additional funds directly to farmers, making dairy farming more profitable."