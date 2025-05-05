NEET candidate asked to remove 'Janeu' in Karnataka's Kalaburagi, protests erupt

A NEET candidate in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi was allegedly asked to remove his 'Janeu' (sacred thread), before entering the examination hall on Sunday, triggering widespread protests and accusations of religious insensitivity. The incident took place at the St. Mary’s School examination centre. (Representational Image)(Reuters)

The incident took place at the St. Mary’s School examination centre, where the student was appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), a highly competitive exam for medical admissions, news agency PTI reported.

According to the boy’s father, the student was brought to tears after being asked to take off the Janeu by exam staff. “My son had gone in for counselling when someone from the staff told him to remove the sacred thread. He came out crying and gave it to me. He said they wouldn’t let him enter unless he removed it,” the father said according to PTI. “I requested the staff to let me inside, but they refused.”

The student was eventually allowed to sit for the exam, but only after removing the thread, the family said.

Protests erupt

The matter quickly escalated into a protest outside the school, with members of the Brahmin community and local leaders gathering to condemn the incident. Protesters accused the exam authorities of violating religious freedom and demanded action against the staff involved.

Advocate Raghvendra Kulkarni, who joined the demonstration, called the action “an insult to Janeu-wearing Hindus.” He said, “The student had travelled here at 1.30 in the morning to write a national-level exam. But the staff enforced a rule that barred entry to anyone wearing religious threads or symbols. This is not just unfair, it is humiliating.”

Kulkarni squarely blamed the Karnataka government for the controversy, warning of continued protests and legal action. “We hold the state government accountable. If swift action is not taken, we will file an FIR against the staff and the institution,” he said.

He also claimed that the protest had widespread community support and that more demonstrations could follow.

As of Sunday evening, there was no official statement from the exam centre or the NEET organising body regarding the incident.

Recent cases

Recently, an FIR was registered against the CET exam conducting officer at Adichunchanagiri School in Sharavathinagara, Shivamogga district, after allegations surfaced that students were asked to remove their ‘Janeu’ before appearing for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET).

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by one Nataraj Bhagavath, and includes charges under Sections 115(2), 299, 351(1), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, read with Section 3(5).

