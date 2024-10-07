New railway line to connect Yelahanka to the Bengaluru Airport, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday announced that a new railway line from Bengaluru Airport to Yelahanka will be expanded to enhance traffic capacity, making travel more efficient. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the redevelopment of the Bengaluru Cantonment Station will enhance overall connectivity and traffic capacity in the region.(PTI)

During his visit to review the redevelopment of the Bengaluru Cantonment railway station, Vaishnaw emphasized the importance of bringing the railway station closer to the airport’s arrival and departure areas in collaboration with airport authorities, news agency PTI reported.

On the subject of the Cantonment Railway Station redevelopment, he reported positive progress, with plans for an additional 18,000 square meters of space, including an underground parking facility for 250 cars and an equivalent number of two-wheelers.

According to reports, Vaishnaw also oversaw a new project that aims to reduce travel time from the airport to the Cantonment Station to just 40 minutes. V Somanna, the Minister of State for Railways and Lok Sabha member from Tumakuru, will spearhead the initiative to extend the railway line into the airport, The Economic Times stated.

The minister also shared exciting news about the upcoming production of Amrit Bharat trains version 2.0, which will feature various enhancements to improve service.

Regarding the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP), Vaishnaw noted that both corridors are progressing rapidly. With the integration of the BSRP and Metro Rail, commuters will have a multitude of travel options, greatly boosting Bengaluru’s traffic capacity.

Vaishnaw also touched on the recently launched NaMo Bharat Rapid Rail, indicating plans to implement these trains for shorter routes, such as Bengaluru to Mysuru and Bengaluru to Tumakuru, further enhancing connectivity.

Lastly, the minister reviewed the Circular Rail project, expressing optimism about its potential to transform the city’s transportation system. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) is on track for completion by the end of December, paving the way for the next steps in this ambitious project.

(With PTI inputs)