NIA hands over three illegal immigrants from Bangladesh to Bengaluru police

ByHT News Desk
Aug 08, 2023 04:48 PM IST

The three accused do not possess a valid passport and Indian visa, said Bengaluru police.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in Bengaluru’s Bellandur area on Tuesday and handed over three illegal immigrants from Bangladesh to the city police. The three accused do not possess a valid passport and Indian visa, said Bengaluru police.

The arrested people have been identified as Khaleel Chaprasi, Abdul Qadir and Mohammed Zahid and they were said to be residing in Bellandur police limits. A case has been registered under the Passports Act and Foreigners Act. Further investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

