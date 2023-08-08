The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in Bengaluru’s Bellandur area on Tuesday and handed over three illegal immigrants from Bangladesh to the city police. The three accused do not possess a valid passport and Indian visa, said Bengaluru police. NIA hands over three illegal immigrants from Bangladesh to Bengaluru police

The arrested people have been identified as Khaleel Chaprasi, Abdul Qadir and Mohammed Zahid and they were said to be residing in Bellandur police limits. A case has been registered under the Passports Act and Foreigners Act. Further investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON