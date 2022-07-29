NIA to handle murder case of youth linked to BJP youth wing, says CM Bommai
- Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death on Tuesday evening at Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that the murder case of a youth in the Mangaluru district - who was linked to BJP youth wing (Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha) - would now be handled by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death on Tuesday evening at Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district.
As he spoke to reporters, Basavaraj Bommai was quoted as saying by news agency ANI: “After discussing with higher police officials in the state, our government has decided to handover this murder case to NIA for further investigation. The state police will soon submit a letter regarding this to NIA.” The comments come as another youth from minority community was murdered in the district in the second heinous crime in a week. Large gatherings are banned in parts of the district.
On a total of three such cases registered recently, the chief minister said: "For us, lives of the people are equally precious. Will take strict action in all three (murder) cases. As and when required, we will take necessary action within the framework of law...it might be the UP model or the Karnataka model." Uttar Pradesh too is a BJP ruled state where CM Yogi Adityanath has often spoken of "bulldozer" against accused.
Two people have been arrested in connection in the case, Rishikesh Bhagawan Sonawane, the superintendent of police (SP) in Dakshina Kannada, told reporters Thursday. The two suspects were identified as Zakir from Savanoor and Shafiq from Bellare.
The senior cop also said 15 people have been questioned so far, with the spotlight also on the possibility of a Kerala-registered vehicle used in the killing.
Security had been beefed up across the communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district following the murder of Praveen Nettaru in Bellare.
