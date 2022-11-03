Nirmala Sitharaman watches Kantara, 'claps' for Rishab Shetty

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman watched the Kannada blockbuster film Kantara at a theatre in Bengaluru on Wednesday night. The minister lauded the film which received massive appreciation from across the country, ever since it was released.

Nirmala Sitharaman took to social media and wrote, “With a team of volunteers and well-wishers watched #KantaraMovie in Bengaluru. Well made @shetty_rishab (writer/director/actor). The film captures the rich traditions of Tuluvanadu and Karavali.”

Actor and director of the film Rishab Shetty thanked the union minister for her accolades towards the film.

Even during the Global Investors Meet in Bengaluru, the topic of Kantara was brought up in the meeting. Talking to the investors, another union minister Piyush Goyal said, “While I knew Kannada film Kantara was a super hit, the chief minister Basavaraj Bommai told me that it has already crossed nearly 20 times of what they had invested in that movie. They have crossed ₹300 crore against the investment of I think ₹16 crore. I think it should be noted by all the captains of the industry here and take it as a lesson while investing"

Kantara is a low-budget film that showcases the culture of Karnataka.



It has grossed nearly 20 times its investment. Investors and industry is attracted to India and the state that has very progressive policies: @PiyushGoyal #InvestKarnataka2022 — Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) November 2, 2022

After the massive response for this Kannada blockbuster, fans on social media started the #KantaraForOscars trend and demanded that the film has to be considered for the Academy Awards.

