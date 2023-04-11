Amid the Amul and Nandini row in Karnataka, Jayen Mehta, the Managing Director of Amul clarified that there is no issue between both the companies. He told that both the companies have been functioning together and will continue to co-exist in Karnataka. ‘No issue between us and Nandini’: Amul MD Jayen Mehta clarifies

Speaking to the reporters, Mehta said, “Both Amul and Nandini are working together for last few decades to make India the largest producer of milk in the world. We are also working together on aspects like technology, processing and even marketing of our products. Infact, our ice cream has been getting manufactured from last 25 years in three plants at Karnataka, which are owned by Nandini. We also bought five tons of cheese from Nandini during the pandemic.”

He also clarified that Amul’s entry into the pouch milk market in Karnataka is not new. “We have been selling pouch milk in Karnataka since 2015. Our attempt to enter into Baengaluru is only through e-commerce platforms at prices which are not higher than the Nandini products. Nandini toned milk comes at about Rs. 39 per liter whereas the Amul sells toned milk at Rs. 54 per liter,” he added.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation recently announced plans to introduce Amul milk and curd in Bengaluru through quick commerce platforms. Opposition leaders in Karnataka criticised the move and said that it mighthave an impact on the interest of the KMF-owned Nandini brand. Earlier, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai also clarified that there is no merger between the companies.