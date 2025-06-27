No rifts in Karnataka Congress, Rajanna’s comments overblown: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday dismissed speculation about political instability in the state, brushing aside recent remarks made by Minister KN Rajanna as inconsequential. Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, the CM asserted that there is no internal discord within the Congress and advised the media and public to not read too much into Rajanna’s comments. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Also Read = 'Please forgive us, Gowdre': Redditors discuss current state of Bengaluru on Kempegowda Jayanti

“There is no infighting in the party,” Siddaramaiah said. “Minister KN Rajanna merely stated that there may be some political developments. He did not say that anything is going to happen. It’s best not to give such statements undue attention.”

Rajanna’s vague remarks earlier in the week had sparked chatter about possible changes within the state’s political landscape, but Siddaramaiah’s firm response was aimed at putting those rumours to rest.

The CM’s clarification came shortly after he participated in the 516th birth anniversary celebrations of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the founder of Bengaluru. Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah paid floral tributes to Kempegowda by garlanding his statue near the eastern entrance of the Vidhana Soudha.

Speaking at the event, Siddaramaiah described Kempegowda as a visionary leader and an exceptional administrator whose foresight laid the foundation for what Bengaluru is today, a globally recognised tech and innovation hub.

Also Read - 'Please forgive us, Gowdre': Redditors discuss current state of Bengaluru on Kempegowda Jayanti

“The world recognises Bengaluru today because of the groundwork laid by Kempegowda centuries ago,” Siddaramaiah said. “He was not only a founder, but also a far-sighted planner.”

The birth anniversary celebrations were jointly organised by the Karnataka government, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), and the Kempegowda Development Authority.

The Chief Minister also recalled that it was during his earlier tenure (2013–2018) that his government, in consultation with Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, had officially identified Kempegowda’s date of birth. Since then, the state has been commemorating Kempegowda Jayanti as an annual event.

(With ANI inputs)