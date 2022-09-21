No sops for companies if Kannadigas not shown preference: Report

To boost usage of Kannada in the state, the ruling BJP has proposed a draft bill that witholds incentives and sops to companies that do not give locals preference during hiring, media reports said Wednesday.

Reports also said the bill will be presented at a forthcoming cabinet meeting and be passed in the assembly shortly.

In addition to prioritising the language in education and communication this bill also emphasises teaching, speaking and writing Kannada to non-Kannadigas in the state.

TS Nagabharana, chairman of the Kannada Development Authority, said the KDA could (after the bill is passed) penalise people and companies, in case of language violation.

"This bill provides power to the authority to implement the usage of Kannada across the state. Violating KDA’s order has only led to disciplinary actions till date but once the bill is passed, KDA can even take a legal action in case of any violation," he declared.

The draft bill has drawn criticism from some sections.

Mohandas Pai, the former director of Infosys and the chairman of Manipal Global Education, wrote, “Sir the incentives and sops come from taxes paid by all citizens irrespective of language! To say this is very wrong and discriminatory! Employers do not discriminate on jobs! Pl spend money on training citizens not like this."

He tagged prime minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON