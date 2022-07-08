Nokia partners with IISc to set up networked robotics center of excellence
- Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia has partnered with Indian Institute of Science to set-up Nokia Center of Excellence in networked robotics at IISc Bengaluru.
Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia has partnered with Indian Institute of Science to set-up Nokia Center of Excellence in networked robotics at IISc Bengaluru.
The Center of Excellence (CoE) will promote inter-disciplinary research involving robotics and advanced communication technologies in 5G and Artificial Intelligence (AI), a joint statement said on Friday.
It will also develop use cases across industrial automation, agriculture and disaster management. The center will facilitate engagement and cooperation between academia, start ups and industry ecosystem partners to research and develop these use cases, the statement said.
"We want India to drive global innovation in an era of convergence where a few years from now, extended reality (XR) and digital-physical fusion will allow us to create, collaborate and communicate in unprecedented ways. There is substantial untapped intellectual capability and competence in India, and our collaboration with a prestigious institution like IISc will enable exciting possibilities for industry and society," Nokia chief strategy and technology officer Nishant Batra said.
The agreement for setting up the CoE in Networked Robotics was concluded in August 2020, and since then a core group has worked to set up and equip the center.
Nokia will fund the CoE for three consecutive years in order to sustain the first phase of the partnership between Nokia and Indian Institute of Science (IISc).
"Next generation communication technologies like 5G and 6G will contribute enormously to the growth of India's economy. Our collaboration with a world-class company like Nokia will enable us to explore new frontiers for advanced technology research to benefit society as well as provide state-of-the-art training to our students to enable them to become technology leaders in the coming decades," IISc director Govindan Rangarajan said.
The research projects undertaken by the CoE will include the design of advanced robotics, AI and automation solutions built upon next generation telecom networks and their applications for solving societally relevant problems.
Nokia has been present in India since last 22 years and deployed all technologies that have been used for mobile communication starting from 2G in 2000, 3G in 2011, 4G in 2012 and gearing up for commercial 5G.
-
Bengaluru Crime Branch nabs 3 for selling drugs; items worth ₹83 lakh seized
Bengaluru Police's Central Crime Branch on Thursday arrested three people in two separate cases over charges of peddling drugs in the city. Police recovered drugs and items worth Rs 83 lakh. The CCB arrested two people from the Sanjay Nagar Police Station limits. According to Raman Gupta, joint commissioner of police (crime), officials seized 12 grams of MDMA crystals, 27 grams of brown sugar and two mobile phones. The haul was worth Rs 3 lakh.
-
80-year-old woman murdered in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh
New Delhi: An 80-year-old woman was murdered by unknown assailants at her house in Shalimar Bagh in northwest Delhi, police said on Friday. They added that the information about the murder came through a call that was made to the police control room around 11 am on Friday and it transferred it to the Shalimar Bagh police station. Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said that the murder took place in BS block.
-
WB: Prime accused in Canning triple murder was a TMC worker, claims family
A day after a Trinamool Congress panchayat member and two party workers were brutally murdered in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, a family member of the prime accused revealed that he too is a TMC worker, the police said on Friday. The prime accused has, however, been identified as Rafikul Sardar and is currently absconding. The post-mortem report has revealed that while tMC panchayat member Swapan Majhi was shot twice, Bhootnath Pramanik was shot once.
-
One student dead, 14 injured as tree falls on them in Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh
A student of Carmel Convent School in Sector 9, Chandigarh, died, and 14 of her school mates were injured when a large portion of a peepal tree, declared a heritage tree by the administration, fell on them while they were playing on the campus at 10.30am on Friday. Twelve students were admitted at Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16.
-
Delhi: Four youths feared drowned in Yamuna; three bodies recovered so far
In a tragic incident, four youths who had come to swim in the Yamuna river were feared drowned, police said on Friday. While bodies of three have been recovered, divers are still looking for one. During inquiry, police said, it was found that around noon of Thursday, four persons aged 14-20 had come from Loni to swim in Yamuna at thokar number 7, Sonia Pushta, Burari. Police were informed.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics