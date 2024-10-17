Not possible to control nature, stop blaming Bengaluru: Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar

Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar slammed opposition parties for blaming the government after rain created a mess in Bengaluru. He said that nobody can control nature and alleged that the opposition parties are trying to defame Bengaluru. Karnataka Congress president and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar. (File Photo)

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, DK Shivakumar said, “It is an impossible task to control nature. There was heavy rain in Bengaluru and there was some damage. The government is trying to fix all the issues with high priority.”

Shivakumar further said that the opposition is trying to damage the image of Bengaluru. “The attempt of the opposition is only to shame Bengaluru by tarnishing its image. All civic issues will be resolved soon,” he added.

This comes after union minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy slammed the Congress government for its negligence in managing infrastructure in Bengaluru. In an X post, Kumaraswamy said, “Bengaluru's rain fury has exposed the utter collapse of infrastructure! The Silicon Valley of India is now drowning in @INCKarnataka's negligence. The IT corridor is flooded, roads are impassable, and the city is sinking.”

He further attacked the government and called it a governance failure. “This isn't just rain, it's the failure of governance. Congress' weak policies have ruined Brand Bengaluru. Potential investors are backing off, questioning how a 'global tech hub' can't handle basic urban management. Wake up! The city's future is at stake,” HD Kumaraswamy added.

The BJP leaders also mounted an attack on the Congress government and said that the Siddaramaiah-led government is failing in every aspect when it comes to progress in the state.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said that their teams are on the ground and asked residents to contact them for any civic-related help. They also requested people not to leave their homes unless it's an emergency.

The Yelahanka Zone of Bengaluru received heavy rainfall on Tuesday as Chowdeswari Nagar saw 73.5 mm of rainfall, highest in the city. The Jakkur belt also recorded 65.5 mm of rainfall.