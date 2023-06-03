Odisha Train Accident: CM Siddaramaiah talks to survivors on the phone, assures complete assistance

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah talked to the survivors of Odisha’s train tragedy from the state and assured them full assistance by the state government. He also said that he sent a minister to the place of accident to coordinate and asked them to be in touch with him for any help. In a video released by the chief minister’s office, Siddaramaiah (In phone) said, “To help you all, I have sent minister Santosh Lad to Odisha. He will monitor the needs of Kannadigas and will help you all. Please tell him what all are needed and the state government is ready to provide.” It is yet to find out how many people from Karnataka are injured in the train accident. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka’s chief minister office tweeted, “The Chief Minister @siddaramaiah spoke to more than 30 Kannadigas stranded at the site of the Balasore train disaster in Odisha and assured them that they will be brought back safely with all necessary help from the government.”

The Coromandel train crash that killed over 280 people and injured more than 900, happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station around 7 pm on Friday. The railways announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased, Rs. 2 lakh for those grievously injured and Rs. 50,000 for those who got minor injuries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressed his condolences and announced an additional ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 for the injured from the PM's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). He also visited the spot and reviewed the rescue operations that are taking place.