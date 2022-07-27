One year of Bommai govt: Karnataka Congress gives 'zero' score
- Opposition leaders in the Karnataka Congress took a jibe at incumbent chief minister Basavaraj Bommai as he completes an year in office, saying that the BJP's celebration, ‘Janotsava’, should be renamed ‘Bhrashtotsava’, a celebration of corruption.
Giving a "zero" score for the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government in Karnataka, as it is all set to complete one year in office, the state Congress on Tuesday said sowing the seeds of hatred and destroying harmony were the only achievements of this administration, under which large-scale corruption has taken place.
The principal opposition party in the state assembly, also sought to rechristen BJP government's 'Janotsava' (celebration of people), the event organised to mark the occasion at Doddaballapur on July 28, which would be inaugurated by the saffron party's national president J P Nadda, as "Bhrashtotsava" (celebration of corruption).
State Congress President D K Shivakumar, Leaders of Opposition in state legislative assembly and council -- Siddaramaiah and B K Hariprasad -- held a joint press conference, during which they attacked the Bommai government, accusing it of having failed in all aspects.
"Bommai is celebrating one year in office on July 28, but actually it is three years since BJP came to power on July 26 -- two years under B S Yeddyurappa as CM and one year under Bommai. To show to people that he was not running the government under the shadow of Yediyurappa, Bommai is only celebrating one year of his rule," Siddaramaiah said.
"Yediyurappa at least tried to work escaping from the clutches of RSS, but he (Bommai) is completely caught under the clutches of RSS, and he is doing what they dictate," he said.
Stating that there was some confidence when Bommai took over as he had come from the Janata Parivar to BJP, the leader of Congress Legislature Party further said it is completely "disappointing" when one looks at one year of his administration.
"In his tenure, large scale corruption that had never happened in Karnataka's history has taken place. For the first time, contractors had to pay 40 per cent commission...there has been zero development... I will give zero score to this government, it should actually be negative, but I'm giving zero," he added.
Accusing the BJP governments at both the Centre and state of having betrayed and caused injustice to the people of the state, Siddaramaiah said they make claims about fast-paced development under "double engine government", but there has been complete injustice to Karnataka with regards to the 14th and 15th Finance Commissions, devolution of funds and GST compensation.
Stating that not even 10 per cent of promises made to the people have been fulfilled by this government, the former chief minister said the law and order situation has completely deteriorated as the administration is supporting "Manuwadis", leading to issues such as hijab and halal among others.
KPCC chief Shivakumar alleged that Bengaluru has become the "corruption capital" of India under Bommai's rule. He said neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor Union Home Minister Amit Shah were attending the one year celebrations as the government has not done anything worthy of it.
"Who has benefited after you (Bommai) came to power? List them out. No benefit to farmers, no employment to youth, only corruption -- PSI scam, 40 per cent corruption...BJP workers are behind rising incidents of moral policing. The education system has been ruined under you," he said.
Opposition Leader in Legislative Council Hariprasad, on his part, said the ruling BJP is synonymous with corruption, and implementing the Sangh Parivar's (RSS) "secret agenda" and action plan has been this government's achievements.
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
