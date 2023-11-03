Operation launched to capture tiger after attack on shepherd in Mysuru

Forest officials in the Mysuru division and Bandipur Tiger Reserve launched a joint combing operation on Thursday to capture the tiger that has been attacking humans in the Hediyala forest range in Nanjanagudu taluk, Mysuru district. The action came after the tiger attacked a shepherd on Tuesday while he was grazing cattle. Forest officials in the Mysuru division and Bandipur Tiger Reserve launched a joint combing operation on Thursday to capture the tiger that has been attacking humans in the Hediyala forest range in Nanjanagudu taluk, Mysuru district. (HT Archives (For representation))

“After the incident, farmers are afraid to go to their agricultural fields and are urging us to capture the tiger,” said Bandipur Tiger Reserve’s conservator of forest (CF) and field director, Dr. Ramesh Kumar, while speaking to HT.

He mentioned that nearly 35-40 staff and officers are involved in the operation, and the number will increase if the tiger is not spotted. “In addition to human staff, three elephants have been deployed to assist in locating the tiger. Six trap cameras have been installed, and drones are being used to track the elusive big cat. Thus far, there have been no images of the tiger responsible for attacking a farmer and killing cattle in the region,” Dr. Ramesh Kumar explained, adding that tigers often enter human habitats when they grow old and can no longer hunt.

In the village of Mahadeva Nagar, situated in Nanjangudu taluk, a recent tiger attack has sent shockwaves through the community. The tiger pounced on a cow and her calf as they were grazing on the forest’s edge. A man named Veerabhadra Bowi, who was tending to the cattle, was also attacked by the tiger. Fortunately, Veerabhadra managed to escape and seek refuge with fellow farmworkers. He is currently undergoing treatment for the injuries he sustained during the attack, people familiar with the matter said.

Villagers allege that the same tiger was spotted roaming in nearby farmlands.

On Tuesday, the villagers confronted the forest department amid the growing fear of the tiger. The heated exchange escalated to the point where some locals attempted to overturn a forest department vehicle, although the attempt was averted by the other villagers.

Last year, a herdsman from Hadanur in Wodeyanpur village was killed by a tiger. Locals argue that the forest department has failed to capture the tiger even after a year.

In response, officials have now initiated a concerted effort to address the situation. The first phase involves the installation of surveillance cameras in the vicinity of the tiger’s last appearance. The forest department team has set up six cameras to monitor the area. Furthermore, the special tiger conservation force is conducting extensive searches, looking for tiger paw prints, and planning capture operations should evidence of the tiger’s presence emerge.

Other than Nanjangud, other areas including HD Kote, Hunsur, and Piriyapatna have been experiencing an increase in wild animal sightings, adjacent to Nagarhole and Bandipur wildlife sanctuaries. Leopards, elephants, and tigers. This has led to substantial financial losses due to crop damage, coupled with escalating concerns about human-wildlife conflicts.

