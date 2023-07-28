Karnataka bus driver denies entry to Muslim students without burqa

A Kalyana Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KKSRTC) bus driver refused to allow Muslim female students without burqa to board the bus at Kamalapur taluk bus stand in Kalaburagi district on Thursday, sparking outrage among netizens on social media, officials familiar with the developments said. A bus driver refused to allow Muslim female students without burqa to board the bus in Kalaburagi district (Agencies/Representative use)

According to eyewitnesses, a group of students, including female students wearing hijabs, were waiting to board a bus heading to Okali. However, the bus driver insisted that the female students wear burqa before boarding the bus.

The female students explained that they were headed to Okali and were merely seeking to travel to their destination, but the driver remained adamant, eyewitnesses said.

In response to the driver’s discriminatory behaviour, the students decided to board a different bus heading to Okali village.

Later, the female students, aged 14 to 18, complained to their teachers, who inquired about the incident with the bus driver. The bus driver answered in a loud voice, officials said.

The video clip of the conversation was widely shared on social media.

The incident has sparked outrage among the public, drawing attention to the issue of discrimination based on religious attire.

‘’Through social media, it has come to my notice, as someone forwarded a video clip of the incident,” Bidar district KKSRTC divisional security inspector (DSI) H K Mallikarjuna told HT. He said that they have identified the bus driver as Mehaboob from Basavakalyan bus depot.

“I visited the Kanakapura bus stand to investigate the issue and collected information and recorded statements of the bus conductor, students, and the general public. Prima facie, the driver is at fault. I will submit a report to KKSRTC divisional controller, and he will take disciplinary action,” he added.

In another video clip, the victim student is heard saying that after seeing a hijab on her head, he asked her name. When she did not reveal her name, the driver is seen saying: “If you are a Muslim, you should wear a burkha, only then I will allow you to board the bus.”

According to government orders, wearing burqas is prohibited in schools. However, the recent Shakti scheme implemented by the Congress government offers free travel for girl students on government buses. The initiative aims to encourage female students’ education and empower them with better access to educational opportunities.”