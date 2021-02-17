IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Over 300 alumni from Disha Ravi's college slam her arrest in toolkit case
A woman holds a placard next to policemen during a protest against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, in Bengaluru, India.(Reuters)
A woman holds a placard next to policemen during a protest against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, in Bengaluru, India.(Reuters)
bengaluru news

Over 300 alumni from Disha Ravi's college slam her arrest in toolkit case

  • Alumni of Mount Carmel College condemned what they called “blatant targeting of a young woman citizen expressing her support with the nation’s protesting farmers.”
READ FULL STORY
By Arun Dev , Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:34 AM IST

Over 300 alumni of Mount Carmel College on Tuesday criticised the arrest of fellow alumnus and 22-year-old activist Disha Ravi by Delhi Police in the toolkit case.

The alumni, in a statement, condemned the “blatant targeting of a young woman citizen expressing her support with the nation’s protesting farmers.” “We, the alumni of Mount Carmel College, condemn the arrest of our fellow alum Disha Ravi by the Delhi Police. The blatant targeting of a young woman citizen expressing her support with the nation’s protesting farmers is horrifying and completely unacceptable. We demand that the Delhi Police release her and the Bangalore police and Karnataka governments act to protect the constitutional rights of a woman resident of the state of Karnataka,” the statement read.

Also Read: Explain Disha Ravi's arrest, Delhi women’s panel to cops

“...Her sense of history is remarkable as she has drawn not only from her personal, familial history of farmer-grandparents and the difficulties they suffered due to the impact of climate change on agricultural practices. She has also drawn her inspiration to protest and lend her voice to farmers’ protests in the country from the greatest of people’s movements in India - the Independence struggle,” read the letter.

Ravi, who was on Sunday sent to a five-day police custody after being arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly creating the toolkit, was allowed by a Delhi court on Tuesday to speak with her family members over the phone for 15 minutes a day and meet her lawyer for 30 minutes a day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest climate activist greta thunberg
Close
Syed Mushtaq Ahmed, the Bengaluru man who lost his daughter to a road accident, appealed for justice for the 19-year-old(HT Photo)
Syed Mushtaq Ahmed, the Bengaluru man who lost his daughter to a road accident, appealed for justice for the 19-year-old(HT Photo)
bengaluru news

Father of 19-yr-old who died due to pothole makes emotional appeal for justice

By Arun Dev , Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:35 AM IST
  • He lost his 19-year-old daughter who was studying to be a doctor in a road accident linked to potholes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman holds a placard next to policemen during a protest against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, in Bengaluru, India.(Reuters)
A woman holds a placard next to policemen during a protest against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, in Bengaluru, India.(Reuters)
bengaluru news

Over 300 alumni from Disha Ravi's college slam her arrest in toolkit case

By Arun Dev , Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:34 AM IST
  • Alumni of Mount Carmel College condemned what they called “blatant targeting of a young woman citizen expressing her support with the nation’s protesting farmers.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka Schools to reopen from January 1(ANI)
Karnataka Schools to reopen from January 1(ANI)
bengaluru news

Karnataka schools to reopen for 6th, 7th, and 8th grade on February 22: Minister

By Sharan Poovanna | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:09 PM IST
  • The minister said the government would conduct random testing of students and parents. However, those coming from Kerala would require mandatory Covid-19 negative certificates
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bengaluru has over 9.4 million vehicles and traffic snarls are attributed to inadequate infrastructure, poor quality of roads and Metro construction, etc. (File photo)
Bengaluru has over 9.4 million vehicles and traffic snarls are attributed to inadequate infrastructure, poor quality of roads and Metro construction, etc. (File photo)
bengaluru news

Bengaluru top cop orders action against begging at traffic signals

By Sharan Poovanna
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:11 PM IST
He said beggars collecting money from motorists don’t only obstruct the traffic but also cause nuisance to the commuters
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a branch office in Bern, Switzerland October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a branch office in Bern, Switzerland October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Elon Musk’s Tesla hits mute on Yediyurappa announcing its entry into India

By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru, Hindustan Tims
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:07 AM IST
The intent of the statement, the people said, was to show global investor interest in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students wave the national flag and shout slogans during a protest at the Jawaharlal Nehru University against the arrest of a student union leader in New Delhi(AP Photo)
Students wave the national flag and shout slogans during a protest at the Jawaharlal Nehru University against the arrest of a student union leader in New Delhi(AP Photo)
india news

Karnataka police yet to file charge-sheets in 3 sedition cases filed a year ago

By Arun Dev
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:43 AM IST
Data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) shows that Karnataka registered the maximum number of sedition cases, 22, by any state in 2019 and was able to file a charge-sheet in 13 . This marked an eleven-fold increase in sedition cases registered in Karnataka in 2019 compared to 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters hold placards during a demonstration against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, in Bengaluru on Monday.(PTI)
Protesters hold placards during a demonstration against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, in Bengaluru on Monday.(PTI)
india news

Were informed about activist Disha Ravi's arrest later, says Bengaluru police

By Arun Dev , Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:17 PM IST
The Delhi Police earlier said Disha Ravi was arrested in the presence of her mother and the Station House Officer from the Bengaluru police station.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fil photo: BPL (Below Poverty Line) beneficiaries stand in a queue while maintaining social distancing to collect ration from government distribution temporary depot.(ANI)
Fil photo: BPL (Below Poverty Line) beneficiaries stand in a queue while maintaining social distancing to collect ration from government distribution temporary depot.(ANI)
bengaluru news

'Surrender TV, fridge, two-wheelers if you hold BPL card': Karnataka minister

By Sharan Poovanna
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:13 AM IST
  • The minister added that those who do not qualify on these parameters should return their cards or face action.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka water resources minister Ramesh Jarkiholi addresses a meeting.(Twitter/@BYRBJP)
Karnataka water resources minister Ramesh Jarkiholi addresses a meeting.(Twitter/@BYRBJP)
bengaluru news

More than 20 Congress MLAs ready to join BJP, claims Karnataka minister

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:54 PM IST
While talking to media, Ramesh Jarkiholi said, "The former chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah is still our leader, there no question about it, I speak to Siddaramaih every day at least twice, there are many more leaders who are in the frontline of the Congress who are ready to join the BJP at any point of time."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Kichcha Sudeep has completed 25 years in the Kannada film industry.
Actor Kichcha Sudeep has completed 25 years in the Kannada film industry.
bengaluru news

Kichcha Sudeep: I don’t believe in stardom, I just believe in saleability

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:28 PM IST
Kannada cinema’s poster boy, actor Kichcha Sudeep says that actors are not valued by the number of fans, but by box office collections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
bengaluru news

Karnataka home minister gives police a new target: Crack the dark web

By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:45 PM IST
Chief minister BS Yediyurappa, who chaired the meeting, said that the government would give all support to equip the force to fight cybercrime, which has emerged as “the biggest challenge for the state police”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. (ANI)
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. (ANI)
bengaluru news

Karnataka: BJP finally pulls up Yatnal for his tirade against CM Yediyurappa

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:21 PM IST
Yatnal may be given 15 days to respond. The show-cause notice comes after weeks of Yatnal’s attacks against Yediyurappa
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT Archive)
Representational image. (HT Archive)
bengaluru news

Inadequate public transport forces dependence on pvt vehicles in India: Experts

By Sharan Poovanna
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:05 PM IST
Startups like Vogo and Bounce have seen a surge in demand for their two-wheeler shared services in cities like Bengaluru that beat 414 other cities across 57 countries to win the title of having the worst traffic in 2019
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. (PTI)
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. (PTI)
bengaluru news

Reservation demands by prominent communities add to Yediyurappa's troubles

By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:42 PM IST
  • The chief minister, who turns 78 on 27 February, has struggled to manage expectations from various communities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Although the government has allowed the slaughter of the buffaloes aged above 13, the demand is dismal, say traders. (Photo @CMofKarnataka)
Although the government has allowed the slaughter of the buffaloes aged above 13, the demand is dismal, say traders. (Photo @CMofKarnataka)
bengaluru news

K’taka’s anti-cow slaughter law hits supplies, industry worth 500 cr affected

By Arun Dev and Sharan Poovanna
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:03 PM IST
The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Protection of Cattle Bill was passed in the legislative council on Monday, ensuring an almost blanket beef ban in the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP