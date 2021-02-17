Over 300 alumni from Disha Ravi's college slam her arrest in toolkit case
- Alumni of Mount Carmel College condemned what they called “blatant targeting of a young woman citizen expressing her support with the nation’s protesting farmers.”
Over 300 alumni of Mount Carmel College on Tuesday criticised the arrest of fellow alumnus and 22-year-old activist Disha Ravi by Delhi Police in the toolkit case.
The alumni, in a statement, condemned the “blatant targeting of a young woman citizen expressing her support with the nation’s protesting farmers.” “We, the alumni of Mount Carmel College, condemn the arrest of our fellow alum Disha Ravi by the Delhi Police. The blatant targeting of a young woman citizen expressing her support with the nation’s protesting farmers is horrifying and completely unacceptable. We demand that the Delhi Police release her and the Bangalore police and Karnataka governments act to protect the constitutional rights of a woman resident of the state of Karnataka,” the statement read.
Also Read: Explain Disha Ravi's arrest, Delhi women's panel to cops
“...Her sense of history is remarkable as she has drawn not only from her personal, familial history of farmer-grandparents and the difficulties they suffered due to the impact of climate change on agricultural practices. She has also drawn her inspiration to protest and lend her voice to farmers’ protests in the country from the greatest of people’s movements in India - the Independence struggle,” read the letter.
Ravi, who was on Sunday sent to a five-day police custody after being arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly creating the toolkit, was allowed by a Delhi court on Tuesday to speak with her family members over the phone for 15 minutes a day and meet her lawyer for 30 minutes a day.
