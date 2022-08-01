Over 325 buses Booked for ‘Siddaramothsava’ birthday event in Karnataka
More than 325 buses of the Northwest Karnataka Road Transport Corporation have been booked for the celebration of 75th birth anniversary program of Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah in Davangere, till Sunday.
Hundreds of more buses are expected to be booked for the anniversary program on August 3, 2022.
Buses were booked from all across the state, as many as 50 buses were booked in the Bagalkote district, 90 buses have been booked in Haveri, 85 in Gadug and 90 in the Dharwad district. This is expected to fetch an income of approximately Rs. 39 lakh to the organization.
A huge court of representatives and leaders of the district came forward to show their strength by taking a large number of people to their program as Siddaramaiah brings in a better probability of winning the elections and claiming the post of Chief Minister.
Preparations are underway to invite and take five to six thousand workers from each assembly constituency of the district.
As per the information, a large number of activists are expected to join in the event from the Badami assembly constituency of the district which is Siddaramaiah's constituency. However, other people from villages are expected to reach the even in vehicles like crusher, tempo because of the unavailability of buses.
Meanwhile, leaders are prepared to leave in their own vehicles with their close friends.
"There are three more days left in the program. Many people have already inquired about bus booking. More buses are likely to be booked," said the officials of the North-West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation.
As expected some Northwestern districts will see huge traffic disturbance as hundreds of buses will be travelling, the major disturbance will be seen in the rural areas.
Shravan month devotees who were planning to travel on August 3, are seeing major unavailability of buses due to the high bookings.
-
Sanjay Arora to take over as Delhi’s police commissioner today
Sanjay Arora will take over as Delhi's police commissioner at 11am on Monday, an official said. Arora is expected to arrive at the Delhi Police headquarters by 10:45am. Arora, who headed the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, replaces Rakesh Asthana as Delhi's police commissioner. Asthana was appointed as the Delhi police chief in July last year. Asthana retired on July 31. Arora will be Delhi's 25th police chief after the commissionerate system came into force in 1975.
-
At least 105 tourists rescued in Himachal after flash floods leave them stranded
At least 105 people, mostly tourists, were rescued after flash flooding left them stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district on Sunday. Officials said the tourists were mostly taken to Koksar hours after water levels rose in the Dorni rivulet after heavy rain triggered flash flooding. A parked vehicle was damaged after boulders fell on it.
-
Punjab: AAP councillor shot dead in Malerkotla, cops suspect personal enmity
A municipal councillor of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party was shot dead from a close range inside a gym in Punjab's Malerkotla district. "One person came to the gym and shot him (Akbar),” Malerkotla senior superintendent of police Avneet Kaur Sidhu was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. One bullet hit councillor Mohammad Akbar's and he died on the spot, he said. As Akbar came close, the assailant took out a weapon and fired at him.
-
Punjab AG’s brother is chairman of Congress’ legal cell
A day after senior advocate Vinod Ghai took over as Punjab's advocate general, the Congress on Sunday appointed his elder brother Bipan Ghai as the chairperson of its state unit's legal cell. Bipan Ghai's appointment as chairman of the legal, human rights and RTI department of the Punjab Congress was announced by party's state unit president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. Arshpreet Khadial has been appointed as the spokesperson.
-
Train services on 11 routes cancelled as farmers stage protest in Punjab
The Ferozepur railway division either cancelled or rescheduled the services of trains on 11 routes due to the farmers rail-roko' protest on Sunday. The farmers, under the banner of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella group comprising at least 40 farm organisations, protested to primarily seek the implementation of minimum support price for crops. Eight trains were rescheduled, whereas two were stationed at the Abohar railway station.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics