‘Overwhelmed’: Wife of Ram Lalla sculptor Arun Yogiraj on 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

A day after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya, Vijetha, wife of Arun Yogiraj, the sculptor of the idol, thanked the entire nation for the blessings and love of the people. Vijetha, wife of Arun Yogiraj, the sculptor of the Ram Lalla idol.

"The event yesterday was very nice. We all celebrated at home with all our relatives, friends and well-wishers. A lot of people came in, saying that our house is a Mandir now and everyone gave us blessings and love. We are very overwhelmed with the response we are getting. Thank you so much to the entire nation," Vijetha told ANI on Tuesday.

When asked about when the family is going to visit Ayodhya she said that "we are planning to go to Ayodhya after a couple of days or so when the rush will be a little bit relaxed."

Arun Yogiraj stands as a symbol of dedication and fulfilment, making this monumental occasion a testament to his craftsmanship and devotion.

Yogiraj the sculptor who carved Ram Lalla's idol attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on Monday.

Yogiraj, the sculptor who carved Ram Lalla's idol, finds himself in a state of profound blessing.

"I am the luckiest person on earth. The blessings of my ancestors, family members and Lord Ram Lalla have always been with me. Sometimes, I feel like I am in a dream world. This is the biggest day for me," he told ANI.

The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya was held on Monday. The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the ceremony.

The event saw the participation of about 8,000 invitees, including 1,500-1,600 eminent guests.

The 'Ram Nagri' Ayodhya also grabbed global eyeballs, with earthen lamps or diyas lit up on a massive scale and crackers going up and dazzling the night sky in different parts of the city. Visuals also showed celebrations unfolding at the famous Saryu Ghat, with beaming locals expressing their devotion to Ram Lalla.