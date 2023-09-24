Part time gamer or stock trader? Internet splits on Bengaluru auto driver's office chair

Who doesn’t want to get comfortable at the workplace and in Bengaluru, an auto driver was spotted who fixed a revolving chair in his driving seat to smoothly cruise through the infamous traffic. The picture went viral on the internet and created a discussion among Bengaluru’s tech bros. Gamer or stock trader? Internet splits on Bengaluru auto driver's office chair

A user named Anuj Bansal too to X and posted a picture with caption, “Why should techbros have all the fun?”

The post has got more than twolakh views and close to three thousand likes. A user sarcastically said, “This was basically a collateral for a trip in Bangalore. Halfway to office he realised he got fired because the founder made an experiment successful.”

Another user said, “He is probably a tech grad and makes more money than the techbros because the autowalas in blr cost a fortune to go to a place.” A few people also entered the banter and said that he must be a gamer. A person named Abhinay Omkar said, “Gaming chair! Must be a serious gamer before.” Another man also said he could even be a stock trader. “Perhaps he's a part time techbro too. Might be doing options trading in idle time between the rides,” he said.

Recently, awoman in Bengaluru said she met the city's own “Tony Stark” after an auto rickshaw driver flipped out his smartwatch when she had to make a payment using a Quick Response (QR) code. The auto drivers are never behind in adapting to the tech in the IT capital.

