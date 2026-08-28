Mandya , A petition purportedly signed by around 80 inmates of Mandya Jail has surfaced, with an alleged list of rates collected for various facilities inside the prison. Petition attributed to Mandya jail inmates lists 'rates' collected for facilities

The Karnataka Director General of Police Alok Kumar said the contents of the letter were being verified.

The petition, copies of which were reportedly sent to the media with the inmates' signatures, thumb impressions and under-trial prisoner numbers, contains a purported "rate list" for different facilities, including monthly payments allegedly linked to specific cells.

According to the petition, the alleged amounts are ₹10,000 per month for Cell-1, ₹15,000 each for Cells-3 and 4, ₹5,000 for Cell-5 and ₹8,000 for Cell-6.

It also mentions ₹2,000 for changing rooms and ₹10,000 for coming out of the punishment cell.

The petition further alleges that food items could be arranged for inmates on payment, quoting ₹1,250 per kg for mutton and ₹700 per kg for chicken.

It also contains an allegation that those who did not pay were threatened, saying that they would be "sent to the gallows".

Reacting to the purported letter by inmates, Alok Kumar told PTI that he had personally visited Mandya and interacted with the inmates.

"I personally visited Mandya on Tuesday and have spoken to every prisoner. No one has brought any complaint before me. However, we are once again verifying the contents of the purported petition that surfaced now. They have taken signatures on a separate sheet saying that they are writing a petition for canteen facilities," Kumar said.

The DGP inspected Mandya Jail recently following allegations that an undertrial government officer, who was admitted to a special ward at MIMS Hospital here for treatment, was found with a woman during a surprise inspection by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority .

The KSLSA team inspected MIMS Hospital on August 22, they said.

According to official sources, during the inspection, it was found that the Assistant Director of Land Records survey supervisor Mahamad Hussain, an undertrial in a corruption case, had been admitted to the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences hospital here, where he had been undergoing treatment since August 21.

They said there was no court permission and also no serious health condition warranting such treatment.

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