PM asks BJP unit to raise awareness on central schemes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended the BJP state unit’s core-committee meeting in which he took stock of the political situation in the state, reviewed the implementation of national schemes and other issues.

“The prime minister sought comprehensive details on the implementation of union government schemes. He patiently listened to issues about activities of the party organisation and other administrative issues that were given by the state president, chief minister and other core committee members. He offered suggestions,” according to a statement issued by the BJP.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, BS Yediyudappa, Jagadish Shettar and others from the core committee took part in the meeting.

After the meeting, Kateel said the prime minister asked the party state unit to spread awareness on union government schemes. “There was no other discussion only to ensure that all national programmes reach the doors of all people and make it a success. It was more of a cordial meeting,” Kateel said.

The meeting was held at a time when the BJP state unit and its government has come under severe criticism over allegations of corruption, fanning communal tensions, infighting between members of the state BJP and the lack of development schemes in the state ever since Bommai replaced Yediyurappa as the CM in July last year.

With just eight months to go before the elections, the BJP still faces challenges from the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) who continue to corner the BJP government over the allegations.

People aware of the developments said Modi did not discuss any politics in the core-committee meeting and it was sort of an introductory interaction.

With speculation rife of a possible change in leadership before the 2023 assembly elections, rumour mills have been working extra time on who the possible replacement could be as the person would have to shoulder the responsibility to bring back the BJP to power on its own next year.

Kateel has completed three years as state BJP president and there is a talk of bringing a replacement at the earliest. It has been a tumultuous few month for Kateel as he faces opposition from a section of his own party workers, especially from his home district of Dakshina Kannada.

A campaign poster calling for Kateel’s ouster before Modi’s visit to Mangaluru, scheduled on September 2, is also doing the rounds.

The poster in Kannada reads; “Along with Hindutva, we need the development of Mangaluru and for this a leader with a long-term vision.”

However, others were not ruling out a growing wave of dissent against Kateel who has found himself in the middle of several serious allegations including one in which ill-gotten money was laundered through cryptocurrencies.