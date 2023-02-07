PM Modi gifted with Lionel Messi's jersey in Bengaluru: See pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru received a jersey of the Argentina football team with Lionel Messi’s name on it. Pablo Gonzalez, the president of YPF from Argentina gifted the jersey to PM Modi on Monday when he inaugurated the India Energy Week 2023.

News agency ANI tweeted, “Pablo Gonzalez, President of YPF from Argentina, gifted a Lionel Messi football jersey to PM Modi on the sidelines of the India Energy Week in Bengaluru.”

In December 2022, Argentina lifted the world cup in the intensely fought final in what was the last world cup for Argentine player Lionel Messi. PM Modi then congratulated Argentina on winning the FIFA 2022 World Cup and said that many Indians are celebrating the victory of Argentina and Lionel Messi.

On Monday, external affairs minister S Jaishankar also received the Leionel Messi’s jersey as a gift after he met with the science and technology minister of Argentina Daniel Filmus. He shared the picture and tweeted, “Glad to meet the Minister of S&T and Innovation of Argentina @FilmusDaniel. Discussed our cooperation in atomic energy, space, digital, defence & biotechnology. Underlined the potential for expanding trade, investment & collaboration and serving as an example of south-south cooperation".