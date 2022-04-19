PM Modi to inaugurate India's first Semicon Conference in Bengaluru
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first Semicon India 2022 Conference in Bengaluru on April 29, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar announced on Monday.
As per a press release from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Semicon India 2022, a 3-day conference, is being organised to take forward the vision of PM Modi to make India a leader in electronics manufacturing, semiconductor design, manufacturing and innovation.
Speaking about the India Semicon Mission at the event, Chandrasekhar said that PM's vision is to make India a significant player in the global semiconductor value chain. "First time in last 75 years- rapid decisive strides have been made in this space."
"Semicon India 2022 conference will attract the best minds from across the world from the semiconductor industry, research and academia and will act as a big step in fulfilling PM's vision of making India a global hub for electronics manufacturing and the semiconductor industry," the release stated.
Semicon India 2022 Conference will be organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology from April 29 till May 1 at the ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru around the theme of - Design and Manufacture in India, for the World: Making India a "Semiconductor Nation".
Few names that are expected to participate in this conference are Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, Cadence CEO Anirudh Devgan, Indo-Us venture partners Founder Vinod Dham, SEMI President Ajit Manocha, Emeritus Stanford Professor Arogyaswami Paulraj.
Chandrasekhar also informed that the Ministry is looking forward to a number of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to be signed during the three-day conference forging partnerships and alliances in the semiconductor space.
As per the release, this conference will serve as the first roadshow in the series of the roadshow that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will be organising.
Global experts from industry and academia involved in semiconductor design and manufacturing and key representatives from Government are proposed to participate in the event.
In order to give greater visibility, strength and success to the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), Rajeev Chandrasekhar unveiled its logo during the event in presence of steering committee members that had joined virtually.
The logo has been created by Prashant Mishra from Varanasi who participated in a crowdsourcing competition organised by MyGov. The logo signifies a handshake - signifying a collaborative approach and forms the shape of an 'S' which stands for semiconductor. It is placed on a wafer sheet.
India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) has been set up as an Independent Business Division within Digital India Corporation having administrative and financial autonomy to formulate and drive India's long term strategies for developing semiconductors and display manufacturing facilities and semiconductor design ecosystem, the release stated.
It further added that envisioned to be led by global experts in the Semiconductor and Display industry, ISM will serve as the nodal agency for efficient, coherent and smooth implementation of the schemes.
