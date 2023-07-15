Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / 'PM Narendra Modi offered me a full time CM post in 2019,' HD Kumaraswamy in Karnataka assembly

'PM Narendra Modi offered me a full time CM post in 2019,' HD Kumaraswamy in Karnataka assembly

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Jul 15, 2023 11:01 AM IST

He also said that he refused the offer then, only to stay loyal to the Congress – JDS coalition government between 2018 to 2019.

Former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal senior leader HD Kumaraswamy made shocking claims in the assembly on Friday and said that he was offered a full-time chief minister post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019. He also said that he refused the offer then, only to stay loyal to the Congress – JDS coalition government, which was formed after 2018 assembly elections.

H D Kumaraswamy(AP)
Responding to CM Siddaramaiah’s jibe about Kumaraswamy being BJP’s opposition leader, he said, “Let me reveal something today. Just 15 days before the Lok Sabha polls in 2019, I was called on by PM Narendra Modi for an hour-long meeting. He invited me to join hands with the BJP for which I was offered a full time CM post for the next four years. I refused to do so as the JDS was already in alliance with the Congress party. I did not want my reputation to be spoiled.”

HD Kumaraswamy further slammed the Congress party for calling JDS, a B team of the BJP. “By calling us B team of the BJP, it is you (Congress party) who is pushing us towards that party. The baseless claims must be stopped,” added the JDS leader.

As the BJP is yet to announce the leader of opposition (LoP) in Karnataka, CM Siddaramaiah attacked the opposition party and said that the party is politically bankrupt. “You claim that the BJP is a party of discipline and still you could not appoint a Leader of Opposition. I didn’t know BJP would be so politically bankrupt. I think you have decided to make HD Kumaraswamy as the Leader of the Opposition,” he said in the assembly.

