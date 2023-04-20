Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / PM to campaign in about 20 places in poll-bound Karnataka, indicates CM

PM to campaign in about 20 places in poll-bound Karnataka, indicates CM

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Apr 20, 2023 02:27 PM IST

The assembly elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would campaign in about 20 places in poll-bound Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday. He said the Prime Minister's campaign programme is being finalised.

Also Read - Bommai didn’t get enough time as CM

"There is all possibility of the Prime Minister campaigning in about 20 places", Bommai told reporters here. "In most (of these) places, he will address rally-meeting and in some, there will be road-shows", the Chief Minister said. Karnataka would vote on May 10, and the results will be declared on May 13. PM Modi, BJP President J P Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and a strong team of Union Ministers figure in the list of the party's 40 star campaigners for the elections.

The Union Ministers include Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mansukh Mandaviya and Pralhad Joshi, according to the list of leaders released by the party. In addition to Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh and Assam Chief Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Himanta Biswa Sarma, respectively, and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadvavis have been included.

Bommai, Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa, former Chief Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, some Karnataka Ministers and state party leaders also figure in the list.

Thursday, April 20, 2023
