‘Prajwal not bigger than law’: Political parties welcome SIT action

Leaders across party lines on Friday welcomed the arrest of Hassan lawmaker Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexual abuse and rape, even as the Janata Dal (Secular), which suspended the 33-year-old, offered full support and cooperation with the investigation. Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, facing allegations of sexually abusing several women, being taken to a hospital for medical examination under tight security, in Bengaluru on Friday. (PTI)

State cabinet minister Priyank Kharge said:“The arrest has been made and whatever legal proceedings have to be followed will take place. Our government’s priority is to provide justice to the women who have been affected by this.”

His remarks came hours after Revanna was arrested by the special investigation team (SIT), which is probing the allegations against him, at Bengaluru airport following his return to the country from Germany.

Leader of opposition R Ashok said Revanna should not have escaped the law.

“Prajwal Revanna is not bigger than the law. Whether it has happened or it is a conspiracy as he claims, it should be proven in the court. One should not run away (from the legal battle),” he said, adding that the lawmaker “should have proven his argument in court”.

“Running away was not right. He should cooperate with the probe,” he said.

Former minister and JD(S) core committee president GT Deve Gowda said the arrest of the suspended MP would not tarnish the party’s image.

Addressing a press conference in Hassan, Deve Gowda said that JD(S) state president and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy was in support of punishing the guilty.

“We welcome the state government’s decision to form the SIT to probe the allegations. The party has suspended the accused,” he said.

Deve Gowda reiterated that the party stood for justice for survivors. “The people who staged a protest in Hassan on Thursday demanded the arrest of the accused. Now, he has been arrested. With that, their demand has been fulfilled. No leader of the party is making any efforts to influence the investigation,” he said.

Kumaraswamy, a former chief minister, was accompanied by his wife Anita Kumaraswamy, son Nikhil Kumaraswamy, Nikhil’s wife Revathi, and their grandson Avyaan Dev.

“The internal rift has been evident with Kumaraswamy’s son, Nikhil, facing electoral defeats and Revanna being seen as HD Deve Gowda’s favoured successor. Revanna’s legal troubles may now inadvertently pave the way for Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s ascent within the party leadership,” said a senior party leader on the condition of anonymity.