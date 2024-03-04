Private organization report cannot be taken into consideration: Karnataka Home Minister

After the Bharatiya Janata Party citing a private lab report claimed that it is highly probable 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans were raised outside the Vidhan Souda, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday said that the private organisations report cannot be taken into consideration. Private organization report cannot be taken into consideration: Karnataka HM(PTI File Photo)

Parameshwara also mentioned that the government will take action on the forensic report of the Home Department.

"BJP claiming private organization repo cannot be taken into consideration. The FSL report of the government will come out and we will take action on the forensic report of the Home Department. There is nothing to hide, we'll take action according to the report," he said.

"They (BJP) are repeatedly accusing us of covering up the issue, they're saying every day. We don't need to hide anything," the Karnataka Home Minister added.

Responding to Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge's statement that he received the FSL reports on alleged Pro Pakistan slogans in Vidhan Soudha a day later, G Parameshwara said "I do not know on what basis he said this. I will tell you after receiving the FSL report of our department.

The Home Minister added that the credentials of the private labe Clue4 evidence needs to be verified.

"Who are the private firms, that gave them NOC? Are they allowed to give such a report? We'll check everything" the Home Minister said.

BJP has been protesting the use of alleged 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans by Congress workers outside the Assembly while celebrating party leader Naseer Hussain's win in the Rajya Sabha polls.

In a post on X, BJP Karnataka said that the scientific report has revealed that Congress is the creator of false news by spreading lies about the truth.

"The man who started shouting "Pakistan Zindabad" in Vidhana Soudha has now been published in the FSL report. Karnataka Congress and the head of the fake news factory, Priyanka Kharge, should now accept his treasonous act and prostrate before the Legislative Assembly and seek forgiveness from the people," the BJP said.

The BJP has cited a report of a private laboratory called Clue4 Evidence Forensic Investigations Private Limited. As per the website, the organisation describes itself as a dedicated corporate entity that has been recognized as a competent Forensic Laboratory in the field of testing and investigations. Incorporated in the year 2009.

The report cited by the BJP, states "To the limited extent of the question in this case, being whether if it was 'Nasir Saab Zindabad' or 'Pakistan Zindabad', the above analysis indicates that it is highly probable to be 'Pakistan Zindabad'.