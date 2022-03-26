Private school booked in Bengaluru for axing trees, covering pits with concrete

A private school in Panathur, Bengaluru has been booked for allegedly axing seven trees in front of it for better visibility and has now been accused of covering the tree pits with concrete despite being ordered to re-plant trees there again.

A forest department official has reportedly told a news website that the private school will be asked to remove the concrete placed at the pits where the trees were stood and to pay a fine. It is being said that the trees were felled to give visibility to the school.

A range forest officer of the Yelahanka zone told a news website, “We have booked a case against the Geetanjali Olympiad School and PU College management. The school has been asked to plant the saplings in the same area. We have given them time to plant the saplings and the school will be asked to pay a fine as well. They have been asked to remove the cemented path."

The school reportedly filled pits with concrete even after being directed to re-plant the trees. (The Indian Express photo)

The forest department had reportedly booked the school in Panathur last month.

Local residents have reportedly said that despite resistance, they carried out a plantation drive in Panathur in 2019 and managed to plant more than 400 saplings. Last year more than 70 plants were removed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to repair roads and drains.

