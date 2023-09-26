Pro-Kannada activists conduct mock funeral of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin in Ramanagara. Video

Pro-Kannada activists in Karnataka’s Ramanagara conducted a mock funeral of Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Tuesday morning as protests against releasing Cauvery water to neighboring state escalated. The organisations have also called for a state wide bandh on September 29 and Bengaluru is already under strike today. Pro-Kannada activists conduct mock funeral of TN CM Stalin in Ramanagara. Video

Also Read - Bengaluru bandh: What is the Cauvery water dispute? Check latest updates

The pro-Kannada activists of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike created a funeral scene with a picture of MK Stalin and conducted rituals that are conducted during the death of a person. A flower garland was also put on the picture of Stalin and a group of people raised slogans against the DMK chief. A few Tamil Nadu farmers also protested against Karnataka’s stand on Cauvery water and expressed their demand to release water to them. A group of farmers protested by holding dead rats in their mouths at Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli.

Farmer groups are conducting a strike in Bengaluru today and a holiday has already been declared for schools and colleges. A few IT offices have already announced work from home for their employees. Meanwhile, the pro-Kannada group, Kannada Chaluvali, led by Vatal Nagaraj, stood resolute in their call for a statewide Bandh on Friday. “Everyone will support the bandh. We will protest in front of the Raj Bhavan. We will block national highways and airports. Buses, taxis and autos will support the bandh,” Nagaraj said during a press conference on Monday.

Bengaluru Police commissioner B Dayananda on the other hand said that permission had not been granted for the Bandh on Tuesday, explicitly prohibiting processions and rallies. He issued a stern warning of strict action against any individuals involved in untoward incidents. Prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 were slated for enforcement from Monday midnight to Tuesday midnight, restricting public gatherings to no more than five people.Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said that the protests will not be curtailed by the government and reiterated that they must be on the lines of law and order in the city.