PSI recruitment scam: Ex-BJP women’s unit chief’s house raided, husband held

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday raided the house of Divya Hagaragi, the former president of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) women’s unit in Kalaburagi district, in connection with the alleged police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment examination case.

While Hagrangi was not at home, police arrested her husband Rajesh Hagragi for not cooperating with the investigation.

According to officials in CID, during the investigation, it was found that malpractice took place at Jnana Jyothi English Medium School, which was run by the BJP worker. The school was one of the centres where the PSI recruitment examination was held in October 2021.

The CID registered a case on April 9 after it was discovered that marks were forged by a few aspirants. One of the candidates who appeared for the examination at Hagrangi’s school had answered only 21 questions on his OMR sheet, leaving others blank, however, scored 100 marks and secured the seventh rank. During the investigation, the student told police that he had paid ₹36 lakh to forge his OMR sheet.

Director general and inspector general of police (DG and IGP) Praveen Sood in a statement said that a thorough investigation will be conducted in the case.

“So far seven people have been arrested and this includes four successful candidates and three invigilators of the Kalabrugi centre. Many more are absconding and will be arrested soon. The CID has been ordered by the home minister to examine and investigate every selected candidate and finalise the investigation at the earliest,” he tweeted.

Among the arrested are Praveen Kumar, a resident of Raichur, Chetan Nandgaon, a jail warden at Raichur district prison and Arun, a candidate; Siddamma, and Suma, who deputed as examination supervisors.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday said the government would not interfere in the ongoing investigation.

“As soon as the matter came to my notice, I discussed it with the chief minister and handed over the probe to CID. The action was taken even before Priyank (Congress legislator) raised the issue. However, Priyank has been making the allegations only for political mileage. whoever has gone at large will be arrested by CID. There is no question of protecting anybody,” he said.

The minister was referring to the allegations made by Congress legislator and former minister Priyank Kharge, who said that proceedings had gone to the BJP government since a worker was involved. “40%of the police sub-inspector recruitment process by the BJP government reeks of corruption. More than 300 of 545 selected candidates had supposedly paid 70-80 lakhs each to officials and ministers. BJP office-bearers have been arrested, a few are absconding with the government’s help. The BJP government is only interested in their 40 per cent, it doesn’t matter to them if the future of youth is in jeopardy. Close to 57,000 wrote the exam for PSI and all their aspirations for a government job have been shattered by the commission-hungry government. The chief minister and home minister are clueless,” Kharge tweeted.

The BJP issued a statement claiming that Divya was not a BJP worker. In a press release, the party said: “She is not associated with the party. If she is found guilty, the government and the party will not tolerate it but will take strict action.”

However, BJP leaders in the know of the developments said that she is a nominated member of the Karnataka State Nursing Council and DISHA committee of the Union government.