Rain wreaks havoc in Bengaluru, coastal districts
- Monsoon showers showed no signs of letting up in Bengaluru city and elsewhere in the state, inundating roads and causing heavy traffic congestions, while landslides claimed at least six lives in coastal districts of Karnataka on Tuesday.
Bengaluru city braced itself on Tuesday as rain caused severe water-logging in parts of the city with heavy traffic congestions and flooding in homes. News agency ANI shared a video of an inundated road in Bengaluru on Tuesday as vehicles struggled to pass through with much of their wheels being submerged.
Citizens of the Garden City flooded Twitter with videos and pictures of being stranded in the rain, with one user posting a video of the Manyata Tech Park in Bengaluru resembling a river.
Another shared a video of a senior citizen who pleaded for help from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the local administrative body of the city, to resolve the waterlogging problem around his house. The video showed damage done to the veranda and the front of the house due to water collecting there for prolonged periods of time in monsoons.
In the wake of constant showers, Bengaluru traffic cops also advised citizens to travel carefully. “Heavy rains throughout city, traffic is slow moving. Reach home safely,” the joint CP of Traffic, Dr B R Ravikanthe Gowda wrote on Twitter.
The downpours on Tuesday have also shattered daily life in other regions of Karnataka, claiming at least six lives due to landslides in the coastal districts, taking the total death toll of rain-related incidents to 59 since June 1, the Karnataka government said.
Wetter days are ahead for Karnataka according to weather forecasts for the next 10 days. The state is likely to receive widespread moderate to heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places, or extremely heavy rain till August 5 to 6.
-
Lawyers abstain from work in Jammu, stage protest
The J&K High Court Bar Association (Jammu chapter) on Tuesday abstained from work in all courts, including the HC, district courts, revenue courts, commissions and tribunals, to protest against J&K administration for not addressing their demands. Led by their president MK Bhardwaj, the members of the association took out a protest rally. Bhardwaj, while addressing the protesting lawyers, spoke in detail in support of the demands put forth by the Bar association.
-
Disputed bungalow of former J&K deputy CM: Case adjourned due to non-availability of bench
The case pertaining to palatial bungalow of former J&K deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh, which was allegedly constructed at a disputed site in violation of building laws of the Jammu Development Authority, was on Tuesday adjourned for September 27 due to non-availability of the bench at the J&K Special Tribunal, Jammu.
-
Announce statehood for J&K on August 15: GA Mir to PM Modi
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce statehood for Jammu and Kashmir on August 15 from the ramparts of the Red Fort, besides making another announcement about assembly elections at the earliest. JKPCC leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir also referred to the lathicharge on PHE daily wagers on Monday and said that the government is totally unsympathetic towards their genuine demands of regularisation and regular wages.
-
BJP’s promise of doubling farmers’ income was a bluff: Kotkhai MLA
Senior Congress leader and Jubbal-Kotkhai MLA Rohit Thakur on Tuesday accused the state government of ignoring horticulture sector and called its promise of doubling the farmers' income a bluff. Addressing a press conference here, Thakur said instead of an increase in farmers' income, input and packaging material costs have gone up. He said there has been 40% to 50% rise in the packing material prices in the last two years, which is unprecedented.
-
Not happy with govt’s offer: HP fruit growers’ August 5 stir on
Announcing to go ahead with its plan to gherao the Himachal Pradesh secretariat on August 5, Sanyukt Kisan Manch, an umbrella body of farmers' unions, rubbished the Jai Ram government's notification to restore the old subsidy scheme on fungicides and reduction of GST on fruit packaging material. It described the offer as an 'eyewash' to placate agitating fruit growers while the opposition Congress extended its support to their agitation.
