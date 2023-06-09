Rajeev Chandrashekar reacts to Gunda Rao's allegations, says 'Congress lying through teeth'

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekar on Friday responded to questions about Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao's claim that “govt properties have been handed over to many institutions belonging to the Sangh Parivar”. Reacting to Gundu Rao's statements, Chandrashekar said, "I don't want to get into a debate. I seldom get into a debate with Congress because either they are lying through their teeth or they make no sense. So, Gundu Rao is in one of those categories. He should figure out which category". Rajeev Chandrashekar (ANI)

Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said earlier, "...a lot of Govt properties have been handed over to many institutions belonging to the Sangh Parivar. So, we have to look at all those things, see if they have been done properly, legally and what we can do on those issues. But definitely, a lot of State Govt properties have been given to institutions & organisations which are closely connected to the RSS and BJP."

Former Karnataka Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao retained his Gandhi Nagar Assembly constituency seat in a close battle with the Bharatiya Janata Party rival Sapthagiri Gowda in the state assembly elections held in May. In the past too, he has made statements against Prime Minister Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Before the elections in Karnataka, Rao said, “there were enough burning issues in the country. Leaving all that aside, the PM is roaming the streets of Karnataka seeking votes for the BJP. Even the public has begun to ask why Modi is frequenting the state. His frequent visits are are working to the advantage of Congress”.

