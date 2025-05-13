Religious books found burnt in Karnataka's Belagavi, police launch probe

Tension prevailed in a locality here after three religious books were found burnt in a nearby field on Monday morning. Police have launched an investigation and assured swift action. The books, which were kept on the ground floor of the building, were discovered missing. (Representational Image)(PTI)

According to officials, the incident came to light when members of the community arrived to offer prayers at a religious structure under construction, news agency PTI reported.

The books, which were kept on the ground floor of the building, were discovered missing. A search led to their recovery in a charred state about 200 meters away, in a nearby field, the report further added.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that some miscreants entered the building on Sunday night and took away the books. These were later found burnt," a senior police officer said.

Outraged by the incident, community members staged a protest demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits. A peace meeting was subsequently convened, bringing together leaders from various communities, all of whom condemned the act and called for swift justice.

Case registered

Belagavi Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang confirmed to PTI that a case has been registered under the Rural police station limits. "Special teams have been formed to identify and arrest those involved. We are treating this matter with utmost seriousness," he said according to PTI.

He also noted that CCTV cameras installed at the site had been temporarily removed for repair work due to ongoing construction, a coincidence that may have worked in the culprits’ favour.

"We are pursuing all leads and are confident the perpetrators will be brought to justice," the Commissioner added.

