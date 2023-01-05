Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / 10 lakh seized from assistant engineer at Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha: Report

Published on Jan 05, 2023 06:05 PM IST

The opposition Congress in poll-bound Karnataka launched a fresh attack on the Basavaraj Bommai-led government after an assistant engineer was found to have ₹10 lakh in his possession at the Vidhana Soudha's security check.

An assistant engineer by the name of Jagadeesh was caught with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh at the Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday, and said he had come to meet an official.((Representative image))
ByYamini C S | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Authorities at Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha found and seized 10 lakh Wednesday from an assistant engineer who said he had come to meet an official. Local reports identified the engineer as Jagadeesh and said he had 10 lakh in his possession during security check at the legislative house.

Police have registered a case at Vidhana Soudha Police Station. This comes amid a slew of corruption allegations against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, whose senior leaders are accused of taking bribes in the form of ‘commissions’ to approve projects.

The opposition Congress was quick to react on the issue, launching a fresh attack on the Basavaraj Bommai-led government in the poll-bound state.

“10 lakh illegal money found in Vidhana Soudha is evidence of #PayCM. Not only in Vidhana Soudha, hawala racket, commission looting and hafta collection are going on under @BSBommai his chair, but it does not mean that the CM has not come to the realization. All the irregularities are happening in Bommai's sriraksha,” the Karnataka Congress tweeted, and also put out a QR code that takes users to the ‘40% Sarkara’ website it launched.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah (both potential CM candidates), spoke to reporters on the issue.

“Settlements take place at Vidhana Soudha only. I have already told that Vidhana Soudha walls say money, money, money…Minister's Eshwarappa resignation matter is also a known one. Contractors committing suicide is also a known matter," Shivakumar told reporters.

"Today, not just Gram Panchayat office but any office for that matter doesn't function without money. So Vidhana Soudha officials, ministers need to be paid and because of that reason only such acts are taking place. That's the reason Karnataka govt has been called such a corrupt government,” he added.

“In this government, various corruptions take place. That's why they (BJP government) are called as 40% corruption government. Not we but contractors associations only have called them so,” leader of opposition Siddaramaiah said.

Police is conducting a probe on the purpose of the assistant engineer's visit and who he wanted to meet. Further details are awaited.

