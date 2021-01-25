Sasikala stable but still in ICU, say hospital authorities
VK Sasikala, the 66-year old expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader, remains in the intensive care unit (ICU) even though her condition has improved, according to Victoria hospital authorities.
Sasikala is a former aide of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. She was admitted to the hospital on January 20 after she complained of breathlessness and later tested positive for Covid-19.
In a health bulletin on Monday afternoon, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute said that Sasikala was asymptomatic. It said she was “conscious, alert and well oriented”.
The hospital said that her saturation levels were at 98% with two litres of oxygen and her sugar levels were 157. She was stable, taking food orally and walking with support.
Sasikala has been serving a four-year prison sentence after the Supreme Court convicted her in a disproportionate assets case. Her release from jail, scheduled for January 27, comes at a time when Tamil Nadu is preparing for assembly elections in which AIADMK takes on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).
Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dinakaran started the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) to remain relevant within the high-decibel Tamil Nadu political climate.
Her time in prison has not been a quiet one either as a senior police officer alleged that she was receiving special treatment and this was being facilitated by the authorities themselves.
In 2019, the income tax department attached properties worth Rs1,600 crore belonging to her under the provisions of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa makes more changes in Cabinet to contain dissent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka govt withdraws order to consider airport staff as frontline workers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Illegal mining should be stopped across Karnataka, says Yediyurappa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala is stable, says hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka: Airport staff to be inoculated for Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa reshuffles cabinet to contain dissent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa makes changes in Cabinet to contain dissent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police arrest quarry owner, dynamite supplier after Shivamogga blast: Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police inspect Shivamogga blast site, CM Yediyurappa orders high-level probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8 killed in dynamite blast in Karnataka’s Shivamogga, PM Modi condoles deaths
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa allocates portfolios to 7 new ministers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top court grants bail to Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi in Sandalwood drugs case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka HC says anti-cow slaughter ordinance 'constitutionally valid'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After cabinet expansion, dissent brews in Karnataka BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress in Karnataka to lay siege to Raj Bhavan on Wednesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox