Senior IPS officer’s family in Bengaluru alleges harassment at IPL match, case filed: Report

The Bengaluru police have registered a case after the wife of a senior IPS officer alleged that her two children were harassed during the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 3. Cubbon Park police booked the two accused under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).(Surjeet Yadav)

As reported by Deccan Herald, the complaint was filed by Nitu Thakur, who said the incident took place around 9.40 pm in the Diamond Box enclosure of the stadium. She alleged that two men verbally abused her 22-year-old son and 26-year-old daughter, and that one of the men touched her daughter inappropriately, the report added.

Following her complaint, Cubbon Park police booked the two accused under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 75(1) (sexual harassment), Section 79 (acts intended to insult a woman’s modesty), Section 351(1) (criminal intimidation), and Section 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

Officials in the police department told Deccan Herald that one of the two accused is a senior officer in the Income Tax department.

Post match celebration

Bengaluru came alive with energy on Sunday night as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured their place in the playoffs with an exhilarating win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The victory sparked a wave of celebration across the city, with fans flooding the streets and turning the evening into a vibrant display of red and black.

As soon as the match ended at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, thousands of jubilant RCB supporters gathered outside, chanting slogans and waving flags. The atmosphere was electric, with the streets surrounding the stadium packed with cheering fans who stayed to celebrate until the team’s departure for their hotel.

In viral footage circulating on social media, the RCB team bus was seen making its way through the dense crowds, with fans surrounding it in a show of unbridled excitement. Bengaluru police, stationed to manage the post-match crowd, faced a tough task in dispersing the overjoyed supporters well into the night.