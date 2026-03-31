Bengaluru, Police on Tuesday said they have taken into custody a prime accused and several children in conflict with law, in connection with a series of mobile phone thefts during the IPL match in Bengaluru on March 28. Series of mobile thefts during IPL match: Prime accused, several minors taken into custody

Police said they seized 21 mobile phones of different brands, valued at ₹18 lakhs.

Reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru won against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening fixture of IPL 2026, held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium here on March 28.

"Mobile phones of the public who had come to watch the tournament were stolen. A main accused and several minors in conflict with law, have been taken into custody in connection with the case, which is under investigation," Police said in a release.

A total of 21 mobiles of different brands have been seized from the main accused, it said, adding that "several of his associates and minors have been subjected to inquiry. The investigation is ongoing."

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh told reporters that after the IPL match, complaints were received about mobile phone thefts in and around the stadium area, and cases have been registered regarding these thefts.

"Police's crime squad immediately swung into action and nabbed a gang based on CCTV and technical evidence, and have recovered 21 mobile phones from them," he said.

More information is being gathered from those taken into custody and efforts are on to nab others involved, he said, "those involved in the crime had come from other states and stayed at a hotel and committed the thefts....it is being investigated whether they had come for this purpose alone and whether they were involved in similar incidents in other places."

A total of 29 cases have been registered, he further said, adding that investigations are on to determine if they were involved in similar crimes at other places, including other match venues.

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