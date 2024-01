Several areas in Bengaluru to experience power cuts over the weekend; See details

Bengaluru is set to face scheduled power disruptions during the weekend, i.e., Saturday and Sunday - January 20 and 21 - as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has undertaken several maintenance and repair works. Most of these outages are expected to occur between 10am and 5pm. Here is a list of areas that could be affected by power cuts.

The BESCOM schedules frequent power outages in the tech city.(HT ARCHIVES)