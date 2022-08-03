Siddaramaiah birthday bash: Ex-CM treats the first piece of ‘unity’ cake to DKS
- Siddaramaiah cut the cake and offered the first piece to Shivakumar.
The grand birthday bash of senior Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah has kickstarted with a unity cake being cut in Devangere on Tuesday night.
In a video that went viral, the former chief minister of Karnataka and the current KPCC working president DK Shivakumar were seen standing next to each other.
While there have been speculations about a rift between the top two leaders regarding the chief minister’s post, both have refuted the same multiple times.
The massive event is also said to be aimed at mobilising supporters of Siddaramaiah in the state as a show of strength.
Rahul Gandhi is also attending the grand birthday bash of the former CM. He will visit Chitradurga's Murugarajendra Mutt in the state after this.
Earlier, MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan, a close aide of Siddaramiah, said that it is not possible for any other person to become CM with just the support of one community. Soon after, the party wrote to Khan warning him against making such public statements.
Karnataka is gearing up for an Assembly election next year and the Congress has said it is aiming to win at least 150 seats in the state.
