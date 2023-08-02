Siddaramaiah to meet PM Modi for the first time after becoming CM on August 3

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a few Union Ministers in New Delhi on August 3. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.(ANI)

This will be his first meeting with the Prime Minister, after the Congress formed the government in the state under his leadership, following victory in the Assembly polls in May.

ALSO READ | Modi slams Congress regimes in Karnataka and Rajasthan over lack of development

Siddaramaiah will meet Modi at 11 am on August 3 and hold talks, the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement. On the same day, he will meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, it said.

ALSO READ | 50 Cong leaders, ministers from Karnataka to meet party brass tomorrow to discuss plan for LS polls: DK Shivakumar

Also, the Chief Minister along with state Congress leaders and Ministers will be meeting the party leadership in New Delhi on August 2 to strategize on a plan of action for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

ALSO READ | Ghee Supply to Tirupati stopped during BJP govt: Siddaramaiah

AICC President M Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, General Secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala among others are likely to participate in the meeting in the national capital.

(PTI)