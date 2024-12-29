Son of former municipal president attacks police in Karnataka's Mandya, sparks violent confrontation. Video

In a shocking video, a man from Karnataka's Mandya was seen slapping a police officer on duty during an altercation at a police station. The man was reportedly a son of a former Municipal president and he was arrested by the police later. The incident happened in Pandavapura police station of Mandya. Man slapped a police constable at Pandavapura police station.

Take a look at the video

In a video that went viral, the police constable on duty initially slapped the man and was seen holding his collar.The man then gave it back to the cop, as seen saying "Why are you hitting me?" The other police officers immediately intervened and took him into control. He was reportedly sent to 14-day judicial custody.

The man in the video came to the police station to file a complaint on a land dispute that has been going on in his family and many social media users demanded action against the man for his unruly behavior with a cop on duty.

A few users also questioned why did the police slap him in the first place. A user said, "The police man slapped the man to which he reacted. Do policemen have a legal right to slap anyone just like that? Sadly it is a very common scene in India."

A second user said, "I support this guy. Misuse of power needs to be dealt with. The common man needs law support in India. If India needs to change laws, they need to be updated sooner on a lot of things. Remove British period laws, police are to serve people not to suppress people. It’s our India not Britishers."

Meanwhile, another section of the internet said that he should have not been involved in a fight with the police officers. A user said, "Nothing will happen to him. He must have a strong political background from one of the parties. There is a strong reason to believe that he is not leaving collar despite others trying to separate him. Then the police will show their anger to common men out of desperation."