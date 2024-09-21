Southern Railway GM mulls extension of Madurai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat to boost connectivity for Tirunelveli: Report

R. N. Singh, the General Manager of Southern Railway, on Friday said that proposals for new train services connecting Bengaluru to Tirunelveli and extending the recently launched Madurai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express to Tirunelveli will be considered. Singh made these remarks during his visit to the Tirunelveli Railway Junction, where he evaluated the station's facilities and revenue status, The Hindu reported. Southern Railway GM R. N. Singh emphasized improvements to amenities at Tirunelveli station and the potential introduction of MEMU trains to enhance regional connectivity.

Singh noted that the Tirunelveli station, classified as a B Plus Grade station, is set to undergo enhancements to offer amenities comparable to those found in modern airports. He acknowledged the persistent requests from local residents for additional train services linking Karnataka capital Bengaluru with Tirunelveli and Chennai, the report noted.

READ | Gadkari announces new 14-lane road project, set to boost connectivity between Bengaluru, Pune, Sambhajinagar: Report

The introduction of a new express train, in addition to the existing Chennai-Tirunelveli Nellai Express, is under consideration, along with the proposed extension of the Vande Bharat service. Singh also mentioned plans to add unreserved coaches to the Nellai Express based on passenger demand to help alleviate crowding.

During the visit, Tirunelveli MP C. Robert Bruce met with Singh to present a list of demands, including improved facilities at railway stations serving Bengaluru and Tirunelveli, as well as the introduction of new train routes to enhance connectivity to various regions across the country, the publication added. Bruce also urged Singh to consider making a few express trains stop at select stations in the district.

READ | Bengaluru's second international airport site selection nears conclusion, Nelamangala-Kunigal area in talks: Report

In response to community needs, Singh highlighted that efforts are underway to introduce MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) trains to previously underserved areas, based on projected revenue. These initiatives aim to significantly improve rail travel options for migrants from Tamil Nadu that are settled in Bengaluru and the surrounding regions, making it easier to connect with regional destinations like Tirunelveli.