Speeding car rams through school children in Karnataka's Raichur. Video

In a horrific incident, a car was seen ramming into three school girls after hitting a bike in Karnataka's Raichur. The shocking incident also shows school girls getting tossed in the air after a car hit them on the road.

According to the CCTV footage, the incident happened on July 18 and three girls along with the biker were injured. In the video, the biker was trying to take a U turn without noticing the car which was coming from the opposite side. The speeding car hit the bike and it rammed towards the schoolgirls who were walking on the same road. The people immediately rushed towards the victims to help them.

Meanwhile, The Additional Director General of Police (traffic and safety) Alok Kumar has ordered for the driving license cancellation of both biker and the car driver. He shared the video and tweeted, “Have directed the concerned to take immediate legal action against Motorcycle rider as well as the car driver. DL suspension for both is also recommended. Unfortunate incident causing injuries to hapless schoolgirls.”

In a similar incident in June, Four people died on the spot when a speeding car in which they were travelling rammed the lorry from behind at Tirumalapur in Nagamangala taluk of Mandya district.

The ADGP has also warned commuters on Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway of DL cancellation if they indulge in rash driving. After many accidents on the expressway, the National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) announced a ban on three wheelers and two wheelers starting from August 1.

