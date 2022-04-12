SSLC answer key released: Here's how you can access it
Today, April 12, 2022, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, KSEEB, released the solutions for the recently completed Karnataka SSLC examinations 2022. Education Minister B C Nagesh shared information about the Karnataka SSLC Answer Key on Monday.
Karnataka SSLC answer keys were released by noon, as has been the case in the past. The SSLC Result 2022 will be released in the second week of May.
HOW TO DOWNLOAD KARNATAKA SSLC ANSWER KEYS
1. For more information, go to sslc.karnataka.gov.in.
2. Go to the home page's Documents Section and select it.
3. Select Question Papers to go to the section for answer keys.
4. From the new window, select the Answer key.
5. In the new window, you will see the SSLC Answer keys for the 2022 exam.
6. Click on the subject-by-subject answer key link to download the pdf.
7. Once the answer key is available, it will be accessible via a direct link.
"The evaluation process will begin in April last week, and the results are expected to be released in May second week," Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh said after the tests concluded in Vijayapura.
"We are relieved that the SSLC examination went off without a hitch and that no serious concerns were raised. Exam malpractice was only documented in one location, and one student was expelled. The average attendance rate for first-time attendees in the state was 98 percent. According to the Minister, the number of repeaters and private candidates is the same as in previous years.
In response to a question, he stated that there was no misunderstanding among students about the dress code and that everyone followed it while taking the exam. He went on to say that "not a single student tested positive for COVID-19."
-
Congress raises questions over Kejriwal’s meet with top Punjab officials in CM Mann’s absence
The opposition Congress on Tuesday raised questions over the “official meeting” held by Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with top officials of Punjab in the absence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also asked if senior officers of Punjab will have to mark their attendance in Kejriwal's darbar. “Is Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann the head only in name?” he posted.
-
JNU violence: Education ministry seeks report
New Delhi: The Union education ministry has sought a report from Jawaharlal Nehru University in connection with the violence on campus on Sunday. Students belonging to the Left-affiliated groups such as the All-India Students Association clashed with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad over non-vegetarian food on the dinner menu at a hostel when Ram Navmi was being celebrated. A ministry official said the report was sought on Monday as part of a routine process.
-
‘Going on journey of no return’: Contractor who accused BJP minister found dead
In a shocking development, contractor Santhosh K Patil, who had accused senior BJP minister K S Eeshwarappa of taking 40% commission, has now been found dead in a hotel in Udupi on Tuesday. He allegedly penned a death note in which he stated that Eeshwarappa was 'directly responsible' for his demise. Reacting to the incident, Eshwarappa said he had no information about the suicide. Former CM Siddaramaiah called it the 'result of commission politics'.
-
Karnataka HC directs Medical Edu Dept to make a decision on Nursing Diploma
The Karnataka High Court directed the Department of Medical Education to consider petitions from 25 nursing institutions seeking clearance or recognition to start new General Nursing and Midwifery courses for the academic year 2021-22 within eight weeks and notify them of the results. The respondents, the Department of Medical Education and the Karnataka State Nursing Council, did not decide on whether to provide approval or not.
-
No charge sheet, or arrests, yet in 2020 JNU violence case
On January 5 in 2020, a violence broke out inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus when masked persons attacked students inside the Sabarmati hostel. Two years on, the case is still under investigation. No charge sheet has been filed and no arrests have been made, a police officer privy to the case said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics