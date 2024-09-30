Startling dash cam video shows Bengaluru man jumping in front of moving car at night

A chilling dash camera video captured by a resident of north Bengaluru has surfaced, showing a man jumping in front of a moving car near an underpass at night. The incident occurred in the Jakkur area in Bengaluru(X)

The incident, which occurred in Bengaluru's Jakkur area, has caught the attention of the internet after the video was circulated on social media. The police in Sampigehalli were notified via Bengaluru City Police's X (formerly Twitter) handle, and officials are expected to review the footage to determine the next course of action.

X users highlight importance of dash cameras

While reacting to the video, many X user highlighted the importance of dash cameras for road safety. A dash camera is a small camera that records what's happening on the road while a vehicle is in motion.

The absence of street lights in the video also drew criticism, with several users blaming the "corrupt" government for the lack of proper infrastructure.

Road rage incidents in Bengaluru

On Saturday, Bengaluru witnessed yet another road rage incident that unfolded on Thanisandra Road at around 3.30 pm, when a couple, who took to social media to narrate the ordeal, said they found themselves grappling with both a hit-and-run and a supposedly lacklustre police response.

While driving, the couple was forced into a tense situation when a lorry, attempting to merge from the right, came dangerously close. Despite honking several times to alert the driver, their warning fell on deaf ears as the lorry collided with their vehicle, causing significant damage.

