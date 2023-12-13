Strict action against encroachment of BBMP, BDA lands: Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that strict action would be initiated against all those who have encroached on the properties of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

Replying to a query by BJP MLA Munirathna in the Legislative Assembly on the number of parks under BDA and their encroachment, Shivakumar, who is also the Minister for Bengaluru Development, said, "Ever since our government assumed office, we are mapping properties in Bengaluru with new technology. Some properties are under dispute. We will ensure that all government properties are used only for the public good."

BDA focuses on urban planning, land development, and large-scale infrastructure projects. They are responsible for creating well-organized layouts and developing new residential and commercial areas. - BBMP, on the other hand, is concerned with the day-to-day functioning of the city.

"If you have documents pertaining to specific encroachment, please give them to us and we will take immediate action. There is no question of protecting anyone," he said.

Replying to the allegation that instances of encroachment of parks have increased since the Congress party came to power, he said, "You have raised the specific issue of encroachment of survey number 19 in ward number 73. I have information that an individual has obtained a lower court order stating that the property belonged to him and that all necessary measures would be taken to clear the property shortly."

Replying to Munirathna's allegation that 'certain people are abusing power and encroaching properties in Pramod Layout by brazenly showing off their proximity to certain influential politicians, Shivakumar quipped, “Who is more influential than you?”