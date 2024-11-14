Tejasvi Surya’s ‘statutory warning’: Voting for Cong injurious to state, country

Bharatiya Yuva Morcha chief and Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday drew parallels between the Congress and tobacco consumption, cautioning people that voting for the grand old party can hamper the nation’s growth. Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya.

The BJP MP claimed that the Congress-ruled Karnataka is facing severe financial instability and accused the party of resorting to Muslim appeasement.

“Like a statutory warning on a cigarette packet that consumption of tobacco products is harmful to health, voting for the Congress party is injurious to the social and economic health of a state and the country,” Surya told reporters in Mumbai ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra polls.

Surya claimed that the Karnataka government under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is pushing for a 4 per cent quota for Muslims in government contracts. “More than 20 MLAs from Karnataka have written making such demands,” he claimed.

“The Constitution of the country does not permit any reservation based on religion. Where is Congress leading our society towards,” he asked.

If voters in Maharashtra place their trust in the Congress manifesto, he said, “Maharashtra will soon become like Karnataka.”

The BJP leader claimed that hundreds of acres of farmland have been claimed by the Waqf Board in Karnataka’s Bijapur district alone.

“In nearly 15 districts of Karnataka, the minority minister, on the directives of the Chief Minister, is holding Waqf Adalat. Without any notice, land is being transferred to the Waqf Board,” he said.

The MP claimed that CM Siddaramaiah convened a meeting following protests by farmers and the Congress government decided to retract its contentious decision tied to the Waqf Board.

“It means the Karnataka government admitted that it made the decision,” Surya asserted, adding it was done keeping in mind the bypolls in the state’s Shiggaon, Sandur and Channapatna assembly constituencies.